Humphreys scored a goal on three shots and added two assists in OHL Kitchener's 6-1 win over Guelph on Tuesday.

Humphreys played a big part in Kitchener's win. He's off to a great start in 2025-26 with 10 points in seven games after racking up 33 points in 28 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season. The 19-year-old is an Avalanche prospect after being selected 215th overall in 2024, but he hasn't signed an entry-level contract.