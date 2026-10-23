Humphreys scored twice in the University of Minnesota's 5-3 win over the University of North Dakota on Thursday.

These goals were his first points in five games in his return to college. Humphreys had a big year for OHL Kitchener last year with 85 points over 63 regular-season outings. Humphreys also saw a little collegiate action in 2024-25, earning one assist in 10 games for the University of Michigan. The 2024 seventh-rounder has taken an unconventional path in his development, but there's still some potential for him to become an effective depth player.