Humphreys scored twice and added two assists in OHL Kitchener's 6-4 win over Saginaw in Game 1 on Friday.

Humphreys had a breakout campaign with 85 points over 63 appearances in the regular season, and he's off to a good start in the playoffs. Last year, he recorded 10 points over 13 playoff outings for Kitchener. This year's team is poised for a deep run, and Humphreys' continued success will likely be a key factor in that.