Ambrosio was drafted 118th overall by the Avalanche at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Ambrosio plays a direct, straight-lined offensive game and it's effective for him because of his world-class speed. He's fast and agile enough to turn around opposing defenders in an instant. Amrbrosio is more of a finisher than playmaker. He'll battle bigger defensemen to make plays in the offensive zone but he's undersized (5-foot-9, 165 pounds) and has been prone to absorbing big hits at times. There'd definite potential here but Ambrosio is the type of prospect who will almost certainly need multiple years at Boston University. The hope from Colorado's point of view is that Ambrosio can add some muscle to his frame while at BU while still maintaining his quickness and agility.