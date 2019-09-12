Avalanche's Colin Campbell: Secures camp tryout
Campbell inked a professional tryout agreement with Colorado on Thursday, AJ Haefele of BSN Denver reports.
Campbell spent the past five seasons playing with AHL Grand Rapids after going undrafted out of Lake Superior State. The best the winger can likely hope for is a two-way deal while still spending the bulk of the year in the minors, though he may have to settle for an AHL-only contract.
