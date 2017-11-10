Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Activated off injured reserve
Wilson (undisclosed) will be in action against the Senators on Friday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Wilson -- who has missed the Avs' previous six contests -- will no doubt be looking for his first goal of the season. The winger's offensive struggles extend beyond just finding the back of the net, as he has registered a mere two helpers in his eight appearances. For now, the former first-round pick will rejoin the power play, although if his productivity doesn't pick up soon, coach Jared Bednar may have to look for other options.
