Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Afflicted by upper-body issue

Wilson left Friday's game against the Wild due to an upper-body injury, the Associated Press reports.

Wilson departed in the second period and only managed 4:30 of ice time in this latest contest. A well-rounded skater with size at 6-foot-1 and 221 pounds, Wilson is sure to be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's home game against the Predators, who originally took him seventh overall in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

