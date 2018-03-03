Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Afflicted by upper-body issue
Wilson left Friday's game against the Wild due to an upper-body injury, the Associated Press reports.
Wilson departed in the second period and only managed 4:30 of ice time in this latest contest. A well-rounded skater with size at 6-foot-1 and 221 pounds, Wilson is sure to be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's home game against the Predators, who originally took him seventh overall in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.
More News
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Multi-point effort in victory•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Makes unremarkable return•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Still not over illness•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Healthy scratch against Habs•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Out with the flu•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...