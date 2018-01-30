Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Back in action Tuesday

Wilson (illness) will draw into Tuesday's lineup against the Canucks, Avalanche Insider Rick Sadowski reports.

Wilson skipped four straight games over a six-day span due to the illness, but it appears he's finally beat the bug. The veteran winger was slotted in alongside Alex Kerfoot and J.T. Compher during Monday's practice session and figures to skate there in Tuesday's contest. After totaling 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) over 70 games with the Predators last season, Wilson has managed only 12 (four goals, eight assists) on an 8.2 percent shooting percentage over 35 tilts so far in 2017-18.