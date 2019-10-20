Wilson posted his first point of the season with three assist in a 6-2 victory against the Lightning on Saturday.

With his first three-point game since March 25, 2017, Wilson more than makes up for his five-game pointless streak to begin 2019-20. Wilson now has three points and a plus-5 rating in six games. He posted 12 goals and 27 points last season, which far surpassed his totals from his first season with the Avalanche in 2017-18.