Wilson dished a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Coyotes.

The assist gives Wilson 25 points (11 goals, 14 helpers) in 61 games, improving on the 18 points he had last year. He's not the near lock for 30 points as he was over eight campaigns with the Predators, but the 29-year-old can still provide depth for fantasy owners. He's also a power-play contributor, as seven of his 25 points have come with the man advantage.