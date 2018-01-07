Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Collects two helpers in win

Wilson picked up a pair of assists in Saturday's win over the Wild.

Wilson is stuck on just 11 points in 32 games and hasn't scored since Dec.12 against Washington. He can be of use in some very deep leagues for his goal-scoring potential, but it just hasn't come together for the former Pred in a bottom-six role in Colorado. Exhibit caution, as Wilson isn't shooting much and is seeing limited minutes.

