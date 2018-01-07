Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Collects two helpers in win
Wilson picked up a pair of assists in Saturday's win over the Wild.
Wilson is stuck on just 11 points in 32 games and hasn't scored since Dec.12 against Washington. He can be of use in some very deep leagues for his goal-scoring potential, but it just hasn't come together for the former Pred in a bottom-six role in Colorado. Exhibit caution, as Wilson isn't shooting much and is seeing limited minutes.
More News
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Lights lamp Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Lights lamp Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Hasn't resumed skating•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Designated for IR•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Still looking for first point•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...