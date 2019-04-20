Wilson scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Flames in Game 5.

It's a bit of an unexpected burst for the 29-year-old winger, who had only one assist over the previous four games. Avalanche fans won't be complaining, as Wilson was one of four Avs to accumulate three points in the contest, which secured the team's advancement to the second round.