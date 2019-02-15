Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Wilson picked up an undisclosed injury the prevented him from practicing with the team Friday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Wilson has missed the past two games, but it wasn't immediately clear if this was due to his injury or simply being a healthy scratch. The winger should be considered questionable at best for Saturday's matchup with the Blues given he wasn't able to practice Friday.
