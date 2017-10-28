Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Designated for IR

Wilson (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The Avalanche will have to pluck some talent from their minor-league system, as Wilson and fellow veteran Gabriel Bourque (upper body) have been moved to IR. As for Wilson, who was formerly with the Predators, he's had a rough start to the 2017-18 campaign between this latest injury and two assists representing his only points through eight games.

