Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Earns assist in return
Wilson (undisclosed) dished a helper and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks.
He missed eight games with the injury, but made an immediate impact upon his return, setting up Nathan MacKinnon's opening goal. Wilson has 19 points in 47 games this season, but he carried a minus-7 rating and doesn't generate much in categories like hits or blocked shots. The 29-year-old may have limited value in deep formats depending on what stats are counted.
