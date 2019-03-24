Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Extends modest point streak
Wilson scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
The veteran winger now has four points (a goal and three helpers) in the last three games. Wilson only has 11 goals and 24 points through 58 games, but his consistent spot on a Colorado power play currently missing both Gabriel Landeskog (upper body) and Mikko Rantanen (undisclosed) -- Wilson saw a team-high 5:34 with the man advantage Saturday -- gives him a chance to stay productive as the Avs push for a playoff spot.
