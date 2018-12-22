Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Facing week-to-week timeline
Wilson is week-to-week with the shoulder injury he sustained in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
It's a terrible sign that Wilson's been labeled week-to-week not even an hour after the conclusion of this game. The top-six, power-play winger was upended and fell directly on his left shoulder, which he could be seen clutching as he was assisted off the ice at the 16:24 mark in the third period. It's too early to know exactly how much time Wilson will miss, but it's worth noting that his team has only four games remaining until the calendar flips to 2019.
