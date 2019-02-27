Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Freed from injured reserve
Wilson (undisclosed) was activated off injured reserve per the NHL's official media site.
It was announced earlier that Wilson will take the ice in Wednesday's game against Vancouver, but needed to be formally activated off IR. Now that the activation has occurred, Wilson is cleared and will start in a fourth-line role for the Avalanche.
