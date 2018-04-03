Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Grabs power-play assist in return
Wilson picked up a power-play assist in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.
A concussion and lower-body injury had kept him sidelined for 13 of the past 15 games, but Wilson was able to make a contribution in his return to action Monday. The 28-year-old only has six goals and 18 points in 54 games on the season, but the Avs need all hands on deck if they're going to hang onto a wild-card playoff spot.
More News
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Slated to return against Los Angeles•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Remains on shelf•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Out again Monday•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Ready to return Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Remains out Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...