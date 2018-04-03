Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Grabs power-play assist in return

Wilson picked up a power-play assist in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

A concussion and lower-body injury had kept him sidelined for 13 of the past 15 games, but Wilson was able to make a contribution in his return to action Monday. The 28-year-old only has six goals and 18 points in 54 games on the season, but the Avs need all hands on deck if they're going to hang onto a wild-card playoff spot.