Wilson is being held out of practice due to lower-body tightness, AJ Haefele of BSNDenver.com reports.

Wilson's issue doesn't sound overly serious, so he should be able to get into the lineup for an exhibition game prior to Colorado's regular-season opener against Calgary on Oct. 3. The 29-year-old posted 12 goals and 27 points in 65 games last campaign and should be similarly productive in 2019-20.