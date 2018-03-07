Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Hasn't passed protocol

Wilson (concussion) won't dress for Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

This will be the second game Wilson misses after enduring a concussion in Friday's game against the Wild. The 28-year-old winger has compiled six goals, 16 points and a minus-4 rating through 51 games, and his absence will allow Nail Yakupov to enter the lineup.