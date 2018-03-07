Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Hasn't passed protocol
Wilson (concussion) won't dress for Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
This will be the second game Wilson misses after enduring a concussion in Friday's game against the Wild. The 28-year-old winger has compiled six goals, 16 points and a minus-4 rating through 51 games, and his absence will allow Nail Yakupov to enter the lineup.
More News
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: In concussion protocol, won't play Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Afflicted by upper-body issue•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Multi-point effort in victory•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Makes unremarkable return•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Still not over illness•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...