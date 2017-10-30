Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Hasn't resume skating

Wilson (undisclosed) has yet to practice with the team since his injury but will resume skating later this week, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Wilson was on a small hot streak before his injury posting two points in three games, and with this update it seems he won't miss more than another week or two before he returns to the action. The 28-year-old recorded 35 points in 70 games last season for Nashville, and Colorado will certainly welcome back his point production and veteran presence to their young lineup when he's cleared to return.