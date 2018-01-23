Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Healthy scratch against Habs
Wilson (illness) is listed as a healthy scratch for Tuesday's matchup with Montreal, Sean Farrell of NHL.com reports.
Wilson was dealing with an illness, but appears healthy enough to play -- although he won't Tuesday. The winger has served as a scratch earlier in the year, so it's not surprising to see him in that role once again. Prior to picking up his flu bug, the 27-year-old tallied one power-play goal and three helpers in his last seven contests, not enough to secure a bottom-six role evidently.
