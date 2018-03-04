Avalanche's Colin Wilson: In concussion protocol, won't play Sunday

Wilson (concussion) will sit out of Sunday's game against the Predators, AJ Haefele of BSN Denver reports.

Wilson left Friday's game against the Wild early with this malady, logging just 4:30 of ice time. The 28-year-old winger won't get a chance to face the team that picked him up in the first round of the 2008 draft and traded him to Colorado last summer. Wilson has regressed from the 35-point output he provided the Preds last season, accruing just six goals and 16 points through 51 games for the Avs this campaign. Nail Yakupov will enter the lineup in Wilson's place.