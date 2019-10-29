Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Injured during practice
Wilson suffered an undisclosed injury during Tuesday's practice session and won't be in the lineup against the Panthers on Wednesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Wilson is currently stuck in a nine-game goal drought, during which he notched four helpers, 12 shots and eight hits. The winger will have to wait at least one more game in order to end his drought due to his undisclosed injury. With Gabriel Landeskog (lower body) and Mikko Rantanen (lower body) on the shelf as well, the Avs will need to call-up a player from the minors. T.J. Tynan -- who has eight points in seven minor-league tilts -- figures to be the leading candidate for a promotion.
More News
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Breaks through on scoresheet•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Searching for first 2019-20 point•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Making preseason debut•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Hampered by lower-body issue•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Returns for another year•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Registers assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.