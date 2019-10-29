Wilson suffered an undisclosed injury during Tuesday's practice session and won't be in the lineup against the Panthers on Wednesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Wilson is currently stuck in a nine-game goal drought, during which he notched four helpers, 12 shots and eight hits. The winger will have to wait at least one more game in order to end his drought due to his undisclosed injury. With Gabriel Landeskog (lower body) and Mikko Rantanen (lower body) on the shelf as well, the Avs will need to call-up a player from the minors. T.J. Tynan -- who has eight points in seven minor-league tilts -- figures to be the leading candidate for a promotion.