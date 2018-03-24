Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Late scratch Saturday
Wilson will sit out with a lower-body injury Saturday when the Avalanche play host to the Golden Knights, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
The Avs reportedly will roll with seven forwards and an extra defenseman. Consider Wilson day-to-day ahead of Monday's game against the expansion club in Vegas.
More News
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Ready to return Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Remains out Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Hasn't passed protocol•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: In concussion protocol, won't play Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Afflicted by upper-body issue•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...