Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Lights lamp Thursday

Wilson scored his first goal of the season during Thursday's 6-2 rout of the Capitals.

The 28-year-old forward now has two points in his last three games since being activated off the injured list. A streaky performer throughout his career, his fantasy value remains somewhat murky, but if he can get some more ice time as a veteran forward on a young Avalanche squad, the first-round pick from the 2008 NHL Entry Draft could carve out some fantasy value in deeper leagues.