Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Lights lamp Tuesday

Wilson recorded a goal and three shots during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Wilson has struggled since arriving from the Nashville Predators during the summer with just three goals and seven points in 21 games. The first-round pick from the 2008 NHL Entry Draft will need to improve his production to have much fantasy value outside of the deepest of leagues.

