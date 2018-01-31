Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Makes unremarkable return
Wilson was scoreless and threw two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vancouver.
The former Boston University star suited up for the first time since missing four games due to illness, and didn't make much of an impact in Tuesday's contest. Despite being selected seventh overall in the 2008 NHL Draft, Wilson has just a single 20-goal season to his name, even if he has established himself as a reliable bottom-six forward.
