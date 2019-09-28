WIlson (lower body) will make his preseason debut Saturday against Dallas.

The Avalanche have been cautious with Wilson throughout camp as he's dealt with lower-body tightness, but his presence in Saturday's lineup suggests he's no longer dealing with that issue. The 29-year-old American, who totaled 12 goals and 27 points in 65 games last campaign, will skate in a bottom-six role with Colorado this season.