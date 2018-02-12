Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Multi-point effort in victory
Wilson scored his fifth goal of the season and had an assist in Sunday's win over Buffalo.
Wilson finally got on the scoresheet for the first time in eight games and now has 14 points in 42 games. His current top-line role and power-play gig make him an enticing fantasy option, but Wilson is barely shooting the puck and hasn't been making much of an offensive impact this season. The 28-year-old is valuable in some very deep leagues, but wait to see consistent scoring before taking a chance on him in a standard league.
