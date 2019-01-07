Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Nearing return
Wilson (shoulder) wore a regular jersey during Monday's practice and will join the team on its upcoming road trip, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Wilson has missed six games with a shoulder injury, but the recent developments indicate he is nearing a return to game action. If and when he does suit up again, Wilson's fantasy value is minimal.
More News
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Shifted to IR•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Facing week-to-week timeline•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Scores, assists in Thursday's loss•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Scores twice•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Struggles in first year with Avs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...