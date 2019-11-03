Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Not in lineup Saturday
Wilson will not play Saturday against Arizona because of a lower-body injury, NHL.com's Alan Robinson reports.
Originally tabbed as an undisclosed injury, Wilson's injury apparently is of the lower-body variety, and it will cause him to miss a second game. Jayson Megna will take his spot in Colorado's lineup. Wilson will now try to answer the bell Tuesday in Dallas.
