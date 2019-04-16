Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Notches helper
Wilson had an assist and four shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.
Wilson has his first point of the postseason, setting up Mikko Rantanen in the second period for a goal that put the Avalanche ahead 5-1 at the time. Wilson had 27 points in 65 regular-season games. In his career, he has 26 points in 56 playoff appearances.
