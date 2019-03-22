Wilson recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over Dallas.

Wilson has helpers in back-to-back games, giving him four total in 11 outings since returning from injury. The winger is currently slotting into a second-line role and will likely remain in that spot if he can continue to produce. The Connecticut native may not be able to repeat his 2014-15 numbers (42 points), but should be capable of challenging for 30 on a yearly basis.