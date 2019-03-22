Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Notches helper
Wilson recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over Dallas.
Wilson has helpers in back-to-back games, giving him four total in 11 outings since returning from injury. The winger is currently slotting into a second-line role and will likely remain in that spot if he can continue to produce. The Connecticut native may not be able to repeat his 2014-15 numbers (42 points), but should be capable of challenging for 30 on a yearly basis.
More News
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Earns assist in return•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Freed from injured reserve•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Suiting up Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Wearing non-contact jersey•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Surfaces on IR•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...