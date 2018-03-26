Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Out again Monday
Wilson (lower body) will miss another game Monday night, with the Avalanche in Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights, The Denver Post reports.
Wilson likely isn't on the collective mind of fantasy owners based on an output of 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) through 53 games. Still, he's known as a well-rounded winger and is typically deployed on the man advantage when healthy, so his absence most certainly will be felt by a Colorado club with fairly good odds of extending its season.
