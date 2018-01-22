Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Out with the flu

Wilson will miss Monday's game against the Maple Leafs with the flu, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

This likely won't have much of an impact on the Avalanche, or fantasy lineups. The 28-year-old has four goals on 49 shots through 35 games, and is slated onto the fourth line for Colorado. The Avalanche play Monday and Tuesday, so unless Wilson gets well quickly he might end up missing two contests with this illness.