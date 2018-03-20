Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Ready to return Tuesday

Wilson (concussion) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks.

Wilson has missed the Avalanche's last eight games due to a concussion, but he's evidently now back to 100 percent, and will likely return to a bottom-six role against Chicago. The 28-year-old American's return to the lineup will bolster Colorado's depth up front, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled six goals and 16 points in 51 contests this campaign.