Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Registers assist
Wilson picked up an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 7.
Wilson provided good secondary scoring with two goals and two helpers over seven games in the second round. The 29-year-old had eight points in 12 games during the postseason. Wilson is a pending unrestricted free agent.
