Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Remains on shelf
Wilson (lower body) will be an injured scratch Wednesday night against the Flyers, The Denver Post reports.
An industrious winger with a rigid work ethic, Wilson should be back before long given how he seems to give it his all in phases of the game. However, time is of the essence as far as fantasy games are concerned, as the Avalanche only have six games remaining in the regular season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...