Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Remains on shelf

Wilson (lower body) will be an injured scratch Wednesday night against the Flyers, The Denver Post reports.

An industrious winger with a rigid work ethic, Wilson should be back before long given how he seems to give it his all in phases of the game. However, time is of the essence as far as fantasy games are concerned, as the Avalanche only have six games remaining in the regular season.

