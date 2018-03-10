Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Remains out Saturday

Wilson (concussion) will sit out again Saturday against the Coyotes.

Wilson has yet to clear the concussion protocol and there's been no word on his progress of late. The veteran winger will miss his fourth straight game Saturday, but his status likely won't draw the ire of many fantasy owners considering he owns just 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) through 51 games. When healthy, Wilson mainly factors in as a daily lineup filler with some upside being on the power play.