Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Returns for another year
Wilson signed a one-year, $2.6 million extension with the Avalanche on Monday, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
There was mutual interest in Wilson returning after he posted 27 points in 65 regular-season games and eight points in 12 playoff contests last season. Wilson should continue to hold down a middle-six role for the Avs.
