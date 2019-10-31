Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Ruled out against Dallas
Wilson (undisclosed) won't play Friday against the Stars and is considered questionable for Colorado's upcoming two-game road trip, AJ Haefele of DNVR reports.
Wilson is technically considered day-to-day with the undisclosed injury he suffered during Tuesday's practice, but he appears to be in real danger of missing multiple contests. Jayson Megna will continue to round out the Avalanche's depth down the middle until Wilson is cleared to return.
