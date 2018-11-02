Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Scores, assists in Thursday's loss
Wilson scored a goal and had an assist while taking one shot on goal during Thursday's 6-5 loss to Calgary.
Wilson was involved in two of five Colorado goals as the Avs gave up five goals in the third period to drop points against the Flames. The goal was Wilson's fourth of the year, while the assist marked his first of the season. The winger isn't a great fantasy option as he's tallied only five points in 13 games this year.
More News
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Scores twice•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Struggles in first year with Avs•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Grabs power-play assist in return•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Slated to return against Los Angeles•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Remains on shelf•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Out again Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.