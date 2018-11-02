Wilson scored a goal and had an assist while taking one shot on goal during Thursday's 6-5 loss to Calgary.

Wilson was involved in two of five Colorado goals as the Avs gave up five goals in the third period to drop points against the Flames. The goal was Wilson's fourth of the year, while the assist marked his first of the season. The winger isn't a great fantasy option as he's tallied only five points in 13 games this year.