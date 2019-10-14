Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Searching for first 2019-20 point
Wilson has zero points with a plus-1 rating and three shots on net in two games this season.
The 30-year-old was a healthy scratch in the team's first two games of the season, but he's appeared as a bottom-six forward in the last two contests. Wilson dealt with a lower-body injury during training camp and didn't make his preseason debut until late September, so it might take him some time to truly get going this month. He had 12 goals and 27 points in 65 games last season.
