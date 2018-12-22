Wilson (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The discouraging developments continue for Wilson after he sustained a shoulder injury in Friday's game against the Blackhawks and was promptly given a week-to-week return timetable. Various reports have noted that Wilson went in for X-rays, but we're still waiting for an exact prognosis from the Avalanche. Meanwhile, A.J. Greer has been summoned from AHL Colorado, and Sheldon Dries is yet another rookie forward available to fill in for Wilson on Saturday against the Coyotes.