Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Slated to return against Los Angeles

Wilson (lower body) is in the lineup Monday against Los Angeles.

Wilson's been dealing with injuries ever since March began, as he's missed 13 of Colorado's 15 games, but was able to record an assist in one of the two games he skated in. The 28-year-old is slated to appear on the fourth line, and with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) on the season, he sits just three tallies away from his fifth straight 20-point season.