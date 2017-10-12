Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Still looking for first point
Wilson hasn't registered a point through the first four games of the regular season.
The Avalanche have surprised to start the season with a 3-1 record and 15 goals. However, Wilson hasn't got in on the action. The veteran winger is slotted into a fourth-line role at even strength, but he has averaged 2:20 of power-play time per game, so he's receiving at least some prime offensive minutes. Still, it appears like his 2014-15 campaign of 20 goals and 42 points will likely go down as a career year. Wilson isn't a strong fantasy option in the majority of settings at this stage of the game.
