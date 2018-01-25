Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Still not over illness

Wilson (illness) will sit out again Thursday, when the Avalanche play the Blues in St. Louis, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Wilson reportedly was healthy enough to play in Tuesday's game against the Habs, but he still sat that one out. With the flu persisting, he'll presumably continue giving way to Gabriel Bourque in the bottom six, and it'll also create opportunities for another forward on the man advantage.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories