Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Strikes on power play
Wilson scored a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 1.
Wilson led the Avs with a three-point effort when they clinched their first-round series against the Flames, and he wasted no time in marking his name on the scoresheet in the second round, despite the loss. Wilson has five points in six games during this postseason run.
